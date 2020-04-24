Amid the coronavirus pandemic resulting in mass unemployment and communities in need, food pantries are in high demand.
Nearly 80 cars lined up outside Hands of Grace Storehouse on Wednesday for their food pantry service, and Kokomo Rescue Mission is supplying about 200 bags of nonperishable groceries each week since the stay-at-home order.
While the need is higher than usual, pantries have had to change protocol to fall in line with social distancing guidelines. Kokomo Rescue Mission is not accepting food donations to limit exposure, St. Vincent de Paul of Kokomo has halved its volunteer staff and Food Finders of Lafayette is currently working with the National Guard and encouraging volunteers to stay at home.
As the community rallies around organizations in need, organizers urge people to consider before buying pallets of canned food to donate. Right now, pantries need cash, not food.
Kier Crites, chief philanthropy officer of Food Finders, said the dollar goes much further than donated items at this time. Food Finders is a food bank that services 16 counties through their Agency Partner Program that serves soup kitchens, shelters and pantries. There are nine Food Finders partners in Howard County, according to the Food Finders website.
“Money is what we need right now,” she said. “We can do more with the power of a dollar with our purchasing power. It goes a lot further.”
Out of every dollar donated to Food Finders, 94 cents goes directly toward food and programming, Crites said.
Grace Community Foursquare Church, the church that runs Hands of Grace storehouse, pastor Mike Rush said people who already have non-perishable food to donate are welcome to do so. Otherwise, donating cash may be a better option.
“If you have it on your shelf, that’s fine, I definitely don’t want to discourage anyone from donating,” he said. “But we can really take cash right now, honestly. We can buy cheaper than you can.”
Whether it is cash or food, Rush said businesses, other nonprofits and residents have stepped up to help out. The local Kroger grocery stores, United Way of Howard and Tipton Counties, Salvation Army and more have reached out to offer help. The Tyson plant donated approximately 1,000 pounds of frozen protein before it closed.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is no evidence to support transmission of COVID-19 associated with food.
Meanwhile, “it’s really great to see the community just rally around us during this,” Rush said.
Hands of Grace served 1,133 people in March and 1,005 in April, as of Wednesday, he said.
Van Taylor, executive director of Kokomo Rescue Mission, said the mission offers many services, including a food pantry and grab-n-go meals, which are available to the public twice a day, every day. He said the mission has handed out approximately 3,700 meals and the food pantry has supplied nearly 800 bags of non-perishable and perishable groceries since the stay-at-home order.
“Our inventory is getting low,” he said. “We are not asking for individuals to do canned food drives and drop them off here. Our front door is locked, we aren’t encouraging that ... because of contact and coming in the building.”
St. Vincent de Paul has had to close its thrift store during the stay-at-home order, but the food pantry is still open. The pantry doesn’t have a large parking lot to facilitate a drive-thru. Rather, the food pantry has been set up from the back of the building, where there are three parking spaces, director Marsha Eckstein said.
“We have an order form and they fill out what they want according to how many people they have in their family and they knock on the glass door. We have a temporary office in that back room, and our volunteers are there and they take the order and are able to fill it,” she said.
Volunteers will take the order out on a cart for the client, so there will be no exposure. Volunteers are provided masks and gloves for the process, Eckstein said.
While the organizations find ways to keep those in need stocked with food, they also face the challenge of keeping everyone safe. Food Finders offers mobile pantries in their partnership counties usually once a month, but will now be adding a second date during the pandemic, with modified practices.
Normally mobile pantries operate similarly to a farmers market, Crites said. People line up and are able to walk through a line and pick what food they want. Now the mobile pantry operates via drive-thru, with food going directly into a trunk rather than changing hands, Crites said.
“They are not allowed to get out of their car, they drive through and they have their trunk open and our volunteers, which is now the National Guard, put their food in their trunk,” she said.
The National Guard was dispatched to serve Food Finders indefinitely during the outbreak, Crites said. They pack up food boxes, usually about 30-40 pounds of nonperishable food and addition frozen proteins and fresh produce of whatever is available.
Crites said she wants to encourage people who may not have needed assistance in the past to not be ashamed to ask for help.
“Please come out, please come to a mobile pantry, give us a call,” she said. “We can help.”
