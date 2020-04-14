Four County, a non-profit community health center, will be facilitating virtual support groups to focus on providing support to frontline workers dealing with additional stress during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The groups are scheduled to began Monday. There will be two options every Monday, with sessions at 9-10 a.m. or 6-7 p.m.
Four County Southern Region Vice President of Operations Lisa Willis-Gidley hopes the initiative help those facing additional challenges of those working during this time such as first responders, healthcare workers and retail associates among others. The groups will handle topics like anxiety, depressive symptoms, self-care, possible triggers, substance abuse education and compassion fatigue.
“We are providing extra support to our consumers right now, however we also wanted to make sure that we are also providing support for those individuals that maybe don’t have a mental health diagnosis….” she said. “We wanted to find a way to try to give them some support right now, and face to face doesn’t work so we went to a virtual option,” she said.
The link to the groups will be provided on Four County’s social media pages and website, and will run twice a week. According to Willis-Gidley, it will be a Zoom platform which will make communication easier.
“We want it to be as comfortable for them as possible,” she said, noting privacy precautions will be taken.
Thanks to funding from the Howard County Community Foundation, these virtual support groups will be available for no cost to participants. Willis-Gidley is excited Four County is able to provide the support to the community without financial obligation.
The sessions, planned to run through October,are facilitated by behavioral health providers who are able to provide support, education and resources.
Willis-Gidley said Four County has an obligation to the front line workers to make sure they remain healthy while putting in the extra hours to keep the community safe and running.
“No one has went through this and so it’s all new territory, and with all new territory we have all new stress,” Willis-Gidley said. “We just want to be able to do everything we can.”
For more information visit fourcounty.org, or search for their social media pages: @fourcountyinfo on Twitter and “Four County” on Facebook.
