A free COVID-19 testing site will open in Kokomo on Wednesday, though testing will not be available to everyone.
The testing site will be located in the Kokomo Senior Center, 721 W. Superior St., and will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to a press release from the Howard County Health Department. The Senior Center’s main entrance on the west side of the building will be locked; testing participants should enter through the building’s south entrance.
Testing will be free for Hoosiers and insurance is not required, though those with private insurance are asked to bring their insurance information with them.
The site will test those who are symptomatic, those who have come into close contact with an infected person and those in the high-risk population who have no symptoms, such as the elderly, the minority population and those with chronic medical problems such as diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure or another underlying condition.
An appointment is required to be tested. Appointments may be scheduled by calling 888-634-1116 or by visiting https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/2524.htm. Testing participants are asked to wear a face covering to the appointment.
Kokomo’s testing site is one of dozens across the state of Indiana that will be operated by OptumServe Health Services. The state is paying $17.9 million to OptumServe to test up to 100,000 residents statewide.
Last week, 20 remote testing sites operated by OptumServe opened across the state, including one in the city of Peru’s National Guard Armory. Other site locations include Logansport, Elwood, Huntington, Muncie, Richmond, Terre Haute, South Bend and LaPorte.
