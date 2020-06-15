Starting today, Monday June 15, all Hoosiers can get free COVID-19 tests at any of the state-funded testing sites, including the one in the Kokomo Senior Center.
State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box announced last Friday the change during Gov. Eric Holcomb's virus briefing.
Before, generally only people with COVID-19 symptoms, those who have come into close contact with an infected person and those in the high-risk population who have no symptoms, such as the elderly, the minority population and those with chronic medical problems such as diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure or another underlying condition could get tested.
Box did caution that one negative test doesn't mean someone can't have it the next day or the next week.
“A big part of this is peace of mind for those individuals that really have been concerned all along and are just not going to be comfortable until they are able to test themselves and know they are normal or negative,” she said Friday.
Those tested typically receive the results within 72 hours.
You can schedule an appointment at any of the 50 testing sites at lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1116.
