A free COVID-19 remote testing site will be opening in Kokomo next week, local elected and health officials say.
An exact location has yet to be determined, but Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore said during a Friday webinar that the company the state has contracted with - OptumServe Health Services - is looking at a “couple” of locations in the city.
“They’ve identified a couple of sites in the city - both are within the Parks Department - so they want to verify the one in particular they’ll use is sufficient for their needs,” Moore said.
The testing site will test those who are symptomatic, those who have come into close contact with those infected with the virus and the high-risk population who have no symptoms, such as the elderly and those with chronic medical problems.
People will not be charged for testing and insurance is not required, but those with private health insurance are asked to bring that information with them.
Tests will almost exclusively be by appointment only. Appointments will be made online or by phone. Howard County Health Officer Dr. Donald Zent said there will be “some drop-in” hours offered for those that can’t get appointments for one reason or another. A doctor’s order will not be required to receive testing.
More details are expected to be announced early next week. Moore said OptumServe is aiming for the site to be up and running by Wednesday.
Earlier this week, 20 remote testing sites opened across the state, including one in the city of Peru’s National Guard Armory. Other site locations include Logansport, Elwood, Huntington, Muncie, Richmond, Terre Haute, South Bend and LaPorte. An additional 30 testing sites, including Kokomo’s, will be opening soon.
The sites are part of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s push to ramp up large-scale testing around the state.
Holcomb said 100,000 Hoosiers are expected to be tested in the first 30 days after the first 20 sites open. An estimated 4,400 more Hoosiers will be tested every day in the initial phase. Once all 50 sites are open, as many as 6,600 more Hoosiers can be tested per day.
