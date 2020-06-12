INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) today announced that 452 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 39,146 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.
Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remains steady. As of today, more than 38% of ICU beds and more than 83% of ventilators are available.
A total of 2,214 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 16 over the previous day. Another 182 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 335,180 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 327,342 on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.