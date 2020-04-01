BUNKER HILL – Two weeks ago, inmates at Miami Correctional Facility working for Indiana Correctional Industry were making what they always make – blue prisoner jumpsuits, t-shirts and boxers.
But just a week later, those production lines had been completely retooled to make masks, face shields, protective gowns and hand sanitizer to help in the fight against the spread of COVID-19.
The quick pivot to producing totally different items came after the Indiana Department of Correction changed the mission of its Indiana Correctional Industry (ICI) following the state’s first confirmed case of the virus.
By Tuesday, 80 inmates at the prison were hard at work cranking out as many personal protection items as they could, as quickly as possible, to offset a statewide shortage of the products that have left health care workers and hospitals scrambling.
One of those inmates was Wesley, who has worked at the facility sewing jumpsuits for around 14 months. His last name was withheld by the prison.
Wesley said workers in the facility’s ICI program spent a couple days working on prototypes that were up to industry standards, but it didn’t take long for workers to transition into making medically approved masks and gowns to help out during the pandemic.
“We’re all pleased to do it to help our communities out – our hospitals and fire fighters – as much as we possibly can,” he said in a video posted by the prison. “We’ve done things wrong in our lives, but we’re still trying to give something back to our communities.”
Prison officials say production lines at the facility have the capacity to make 200 protective gowns and masks a day, and other offenders are in the middle of producing 650 12-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer.
All the personal protective equipment being made by offenders will be used by first responders and at other Department of Correction facilities to allow equipment made outside the prison to remain available for healthcare workers.
Gov. Holcomb said prisoners at Miami Correctional are playing a critical role in helping Indiana combat the spread of COVID-19.
“I’m pleased to have the Department of Correction joining the ranks of Hoosier businesses, large and small, stepping forward in the fight against COVID-19,” he said in a release. “Production of these items will lessen the strain on the supply chain, leaving more of these products available for Hoosiers.”
Patrick Rich, ICI’s sales and marketing manager, said it’s been amazing to watch the inmates pivot so quickly to producing items they’ve never made and doing it with a real sense of service.
“We’re mass producing something totally different – something they’ve never done before,” he said in a DOC video. “But they’ve adapted and overcome and now they’re excelling at their task. We all understand the importance of what we’re doing today and in the days to come. This is a vital role of public safety that we’re a part of.”
Rich said if inmates can make enough personal protective items to meet the state’s immediate need, some of the products could be made available to the public.
Scott Stoner, ICI’s shop foremen, said transitioning to make items to help out during the pandemic has instilled a new sense of pride in the inmates, some of whom never had a job before being hired by the prison.
“Everybody has put a lot of work in this week,” he said in the DOC video. “Over the past few weeks as this crisis has come alive, we’ve all pitched in and done our part and tried to come up with ways to help. It’s a good feeling to know that we can provide the help that’s needed out there.”
Inmate Wesley agreed. He said even though he’s behind bars, it’s good to know he can help those on the outside during such a difficult time.
“Personally, I feel like I’m giving back and this is what I can do to help get rid of the virus,” he said. “We’re doing the best that we can, like everybody else.”
The Department of Correction said it plans to also repurpose another production line at Wabash Valley Correctional Facility to expand the production of protective equipment.
The ICI has existed in some form in Indiana since 1917, when the state approved legislation allowing prison inmates to produce items for government agencies and the public. Today, the program aims to give offenders real-world training that develops work ethics, skills and abilities to support their successful re-entry into society.
