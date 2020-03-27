General Motors announced Friday it is bringing workers back to the Kokomo plant to begin making ventilators, and could start shipping them out as soon as next month to combat a national shortage of the machines during the COVID-19 pandemic.
GM said it will deploy an estimated 1,000 American workers to scale production of critical-care ventilators immediately. Working with the United Auto Workers, GM has brought back employees from GM’s Kokomo and Marion facilities, according to a release.
Ventec, a company that makes ventilators, and GM said they are working around the clock to meet the urgent need for more ventilators.
Across all manufacturers, there is a global backorder of critical care ventilators capable of supporting patients fighting COVID-19. The companies are adding thousands of units of new capacity with a significantly expanded supply chain capable of supporting high volume production. GM said it is donating its resources at cost.
Efforts to set up tooling and manufacturing capacity at the GM Kokomo facility are already underway to produce Ventec’s critical-care ventilator, VOCSN.
Depending on the needs of the federal government, Ventec and GM said they are poised to deliver the first ventilators next month and ramp up to a manufacturing capacity of more than 10,000 critical-care ventilators per month with the infrastructure and capability to scale further.
“We are proud to stand with other American companies and our skilled employees to meet the needs of this global pandemic,” said Mary Barra, GM chairman and CEO. “This partnership has rallied the GM enterprise and our global supply base to support Ventec, and the teams are working together with incredible passion and commitment. I am proud of this partnership as we work together to address urgent and life-saving needs.”
Since last Friday, Ventec and GM teams across manufacturing, engineering, purchasing, legal and others have been "tirelessly and seamlessly working together to create and implement a plan for immediate, scaled production of critical-care ventilators," according to a release.
The Ventec and GM global supply base developed sourcing plans for the more than 700 individual parts that are needed to build up to 200,000 VOCSN.
”GM is in the position to help build more ventilators because of the remarkable performance of GM and Ventec’s global supply base,” said Barra. “Our joint teams have moved mountains to find real solutions to save lives and fight the pandemic.”
GM’s Kokomo facility supports the production of precision electrical components and is approximately 2.6 million square feet, located on more than 270 acres.
The two companies said their partnership combines global expertise in manufacturing quality and a joint commitment to safety to give medical professionals and patients access to life-saving technology as rapidly as possible.
This story will be updated.
