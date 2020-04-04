Local workers are set to begin mass producing ventilators in less than two weeks inside the Kokomo General Motors Components Holdings plant, where the company already has started training employees.
The company said it is now extensively cleaning the facility and screening employees, and is implementing a slew of procedures to help protect workers as production ramps up.
That includes requiring workers to sanitize their hands immediately upon arrival, and have their temperature checked with a non-contact thermometer before entering the job site. Employees will also wear medical-grade protective masks, including masks produced at GM’s facility in Warren, Michigan.
GM said during work hours, there will be a 30-minute interval between shifts to allow employees to clean their workstations when they arrive and again before they leave. Cleaning crews will clean and sanitize common touch surfaces such as door handles, as well as common areas, at least three times per shift.
Each workstation will be manned by one person, and each workstation will be spaced at least 6-feet apart. Each shift will enter and exit through a different door to minimize social contact, the company said.
“The men and women building these ventilators raised their hands to help save the lives of people suffering from COVID-19,” said Dr. Jeffery Hess, GM corporate medical director, in a release. “We will create a safe workplace using CDC guidelines and scientific data.”
The company said it has also been closely working with the United Auto Workers union to ensure the safety of workers, which will grow to include 1,000 men and women, including people who already work for GM and new hires from the Kokomo area.
Terry Dittes, vice president of the UAW’s GM department, said the UAW has worked with GM to put in place stringent health and safety protocols recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention throughout the facility.
“Our goal is to make sure that each and every day, people return home to their families and communities safe and healthy,” he said in a release. “We applaud their courage in volunteering in our nation’s time of need, and we commend GM for working with the UAW to save lives across this country.”
Greg Wohlford, shop chairperson of UAW Local 292, which represents the plant, said local members have “responded to the call for help with courage and a desire to help America save its citizens’ lives.”
“We have pledged, along with GM, to do everything we can to make sure that we keep these everyday heroes safe from illness and injury,” he said in a release.
One of those local workers is Debbie Hollis of Kokomo, who said she has family around the country who have all been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m grateful that I get a chance to do my part and be a part of something,” she said. “... We are modern-day Rosie the Riveters.”
GM has partnered with Ventec Life Systems to produce its critical care ventilator inside the Kokomo facility.
Across all manufacturers, there is a global backorder of ventilators capable of supporting patients fighting COVID-19. Experts have said hundreds of thousands of new machines could be needed over the course of the pandemic. The United States currently has between 160,000 and 200,000 ventilators.
GM and Ventec said they are adding thousands of units of new capacity for the machines through its setup at the Kokomo plant, which will have a significantly expanded supply chain capable of supporting high-volume production. GM said it is donating its resources at cost.
Depending on the needs of the federal government, Ventec and GM said they are poised to deliver the first ventilators this month and ramp up to a manufacturing capacity of more than 10,000 ventilators per month, with the capability to scale further.
Gerald Johnson, GM executive vice president of global manufacturing, said the partnerships that have led to the mass production of ventilators in Kokomo is something he’s never seen in his career.
“People have moved mountains to help increase production of Ventec’s critical care ventilator, and we are just weeks away from delivering these lifesaving devices,” he said in a release. “Every ventilator we build can help save lives, and GM’s global supply base and manufacturing teams, the UAW, and the Kokomo community are working with passion and unwavering commitment to get the job done.”
