SHARPSVILLE — Blaze Musa wanted to reach people with a message of hope and Jesus’ love, so she asked her parents to help her make a window sign.
Now, in the front window of the Sharpsville home hang hearts and words of encouragement, “Be strong, God is with you.” A pink teddy bear sits in the middle of the display.
The 6-year-old got the idea for the display after she and her family went on a “bear hunt,” mother River Musa said in a phone interview. The Musa family has been staying with grandparents while their home is being renovated, which has led to some creative activities during isolation from the coronavirus outbreak.
“I saw on Facebook that people were putting teddy bears in windows for kids,” she said. “We saw that, but weren’t too sure if people were doing it or not. We saw that and the kids were excited because we have that book, ‘We’re Going on a Bear Hunt.’”
About two weeks ago, River said they went as a family, with Blaze’s siblings ages 1 and 3, to go scout for the window teddy bears.
“I kind of prepped them, like, ‘We might not find any, and if we at least find one, it’ll be a good bear hunt.’”
But they were pleasantly surprised, Blaze Musa said.
“We found eight bears,” Blaze said during the phone interview.
What they didn’t anticipate finding, however, were hearts and signs in many windows, River Musa said.
“What we saw even more [than bears] was hearts everywhere,” she said. “People were putting all of these colorful hearts all over their windows. I didn’t know if it had a special meaning or not, but when I looked it up online, it said that people everywhere were putting up hearts just to show love and support. Some people were putting messages on the hearts, just as a message of hope, where people could see.”
The homeschooled kindergartener was inspired by the hearts and told her mom she wanted to make her own for anyone passing by. The message came from one of the Bible verses she was learning, Joshua 1:9, which she has memorized.
“Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid, for the Lord your God is with you,” Blaze Musa said.
After the younger children were asleep one night, Blaze Musa stayed up with her parents, cutting out hearts while they helped with the letters. She said she chose to make the sign to lift others’ spirits.
“’Cause I wanted to show people I love them like Jesus loves them,” she said.
Grandmother Kendra Dalton said her granddaughter got the idea from an Ollie Bible video lesson, something the kids watch with their dad at bedtime, about loving other people like God loves them.
“She said she wanted ‘to show everybody I love them like Jesus loves them and to tell them God has us in his hands,’” Dalton said. “It melted my heart and about made me cry.”
River Musa said that making the sign was a fun project with an important message, one she and her husband try to impart on their children.
“[We want to] try to just be a light in hard times right now, do whatever we can to lift spirits, to show love and support while everyone’s in isolation,” she said.
