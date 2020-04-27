INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric Holcomb Monday announced that the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) has launched BeWellIndiana.org, a site that will provide Hoosiers with free mental health resources that have been vetted by experts.
The site is designed to help with the increase in anxiety, depression and other mental health issues caused by the pandemic, including both first-time issues as well as pre-existing mental health concerns, according to a press release from the governor's office.
Initially, BeWellIndiana.org will focus on the various mental health challenges due to COVID-19, but will continue to evolve as a resource beyond the current crisis, according to the release.
The site will include information ranging from coping mechanisms, crisis counseling, how to self-monitor for signs of stress, domestic violence resources, substance use disorder and recovery, and tips for helping children, youth and teens. Videos featuring medical experts, persons in recovery and other practicing Indiana clinicians addressing specific mental health topics are also available on the site.
“It is imperative that we recognize how our mental health is affected by this pandemic,” Holcomb said in the release. “I am proud of the public/private collaboration and expertise from so many of our partners captured in this single resource. BeWellIndiana.org is a reflection of the care and concern our fellow Hoosiers have for one another.”
For Hoosiers experiencing an increase in anxiety, mood swings, loss of sleep, change in sleep, uncertainty and more, BeWellIndiana.org also provides a link to simple self-assessments, offered by Mental Health America, to help users determine if they could benefit from seeking mental health support. The immediate results provide a quick snapshot of mental health and are not to be used as a medical diagnosis.
