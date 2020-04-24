Holcomb

Gov. Eric Holcomb says that Indiana's on the right path to reopening, crediting social distancing, but Hoosiers must remain committed. 

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric J. Holcomb Thursday signed an executive order to speed up the review of unemployment insurance claim appeals during the fight against COVID-19.

The executive order 20-23 allows the Department of Workforce Development to hire additional staff to review the appeals.

The executive order also waives paperwork requirements to help businesses apply for federal assistance under programs such as the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL), and temporarily waives requirements for documents connected to certain alcohol permits.

Additionally, the executive order extends the business personal property tax deadlines to June 15, 2020.

