Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.