INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s crowd size limits will be relaxed starting next week following recent improvements in the statewide COVID-19 infection and hospitalization rates, the governor announced Wednesday.
The new rules will allow gatherings at up to 25% capacity at venues in counties with the two highest risk levels of coronavirus spread on the state’s four-level rating system, Gov. Eric Holcomb said. The new rules starting Monday will replace the current 25-person crowd limit for the highest-risk counties that’s been in place since mid-November.
Holcomb said he was trying to balance “lives and livelihoods” with the relaxed restrictions.
All 92 counties remain at the highest restriction categories under two-week trends of the state Department of Health’s weekly tracking map. But that number could drop in coming weeks as Wednesday’s updated map labels five of Indiana’s 92 counties in the most dangerous red category, down from 34 counties last week and 73 two weeks ago.
State health officials said they still aren’t expanding COVID-19 vaccine availability to those younger than 70 because of limited dose availability. They expect to extend vaccine eligibility to those ages 65-69 in the coming weeks but gave no timeline for offering shots to teachers as many other states have done.
