INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) today announced that 370 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories.
That brings to 32,437 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.
Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remains steady. As of today, more than 41% of ICU beds and nearly 82% of ventilators are available.
A total of 1,871 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 21 over the previous day.
Twenty Howard County residents now have died from the virus, the state reported, and 376 more are confirmed to have been infected. Miami County has 139 cases and one death, Tipton County has 24 cases and one death.
Another 159 probable Indiana deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record, following a correction to the previous day’s total. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 235,333 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 230,749 on Tuesday.
