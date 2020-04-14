Haynes International this week began gradually ramping up its workforce after furloughing a significant number of employees three weeks ago due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Jean Neel, the company’s vice president of corporate affairs, said Tuesday about 65% of the 760 employees at the Kokomo plant have returned to work this week. She said there is no set timeline yet on when the entire workforce will return.
Over the last three weeks, Haynes has kept on some workers to continue to manufacture and provide basic products to customers, since the company is considered an essential business, Neel said.
Now, Haynes, which manufactures nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in the aerospace, gas turbine and chemical processing industries, is gradually bringing back the workforce while implementing new safety measures for employees.
That includes more frequent cleaning, installing sanitizing stations around the plant, reducing the number of people allowed in break rooms and putting up temporary tents outside the facility to allow more space for social distancing during safety presentations.
“We’re going to figure out what the normal is here,” Neel said.
Before the plant temporarily closed, the company had already implemented staggered shifts, cleaning between shifts and new social distancing and hygiene policies.
The company also approved a temporary 10% reduction in the base salaries of its president, chief executive officer, its vice presidents and other members of the executive team, to mitigate the impact on the company’s finances during the pandemic. The board of directors also temporarily reduced its total cash compensation by 10%.
Neel said the reduced pay will remain in affect indefinitely as the company assesses the economic fallout from the virus. She said Haynes has been reaching out to its customers during the pandemic to see how their operations are going.
“There’s no playbook for this,” Neel said. “We’re just trying to make the best decisions we can make as we go, and try to follow science when it comes to our protocols.”
She said throughout it all, workers have stepped up during a pandemic that has presented unprecedented challenges to the company, and the entire world economy.
“Our employees have stepped up and really done what they needed to do,” Neel said. “It’s been challenging, but I’m pretty proud of how they’ve handled things.”
