For Mary Nettles, getting the COVID-19 vaccine means seeing her sisters who live in southern Indiana for the first time in nearly a year.
“I’m excited,” she told the Tribune Thursday. “The older two have gotten their shots, and now me and my younger sister are getting ours today, and we’re all really excited that we’ll be able to get together in a month.”
Nettles was one of hundreds who received their first shot of the COVID vaccine at Howard County’s newly opened clinic at the Kokomo Event and Conference Center this past week, and one of the 5,623 county residents who have received at least one dose of the vaccine as of Sunday morning, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
The clinic, operated by the Howard County Health Department, currently runs three days a week – Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday – and began administering the Moderna vaccine at the event center this past Wednesday and will administer all their doses at the Event Center for the foreseeable future. The county received an $80,000 grant from the state to run the clinic.
The Tribune visited the vaccine clinic for about an hour on Thursday. The whole process, from check-in, to getting the vaccine and to waiting for either 15 minutes in case of an allergic reaction or 30 minutes if one has had a history of reactions to vaccines afterwards was smooth, with many of the participants surprised with how painless the process was.
“It wasn’t as bad as I thought it would be,” Jim Papacek, county council vice president, told county health officials last week about his COVID-19 vaccine shot. “It was very well run, and the people were very professional and courteous.”
On Thursday, the clinic was steadily busy and had 10 shot stations open and staffed with mostly volunteers. The plan, though, is to increase the number of people receiving vaccine shots to 20 at a time as the county is given more and more doses from the state.
“My hope is we’ll be able to ramp up and give more and more people vaccine,” Dr. Emily Backer, county health officer, said.
According Backer, the health department administered 900 doses last week and are expecting to administer 1,100 this week.
Those eligible to receive a vaccine remain those 70 years old and older, first responders and licensed and unlicensed health care workers. Appointments can be made by visiting ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211. County health officials are asking those who want to schedule a vaccination appointment to not call the Kokomo Event and Conference Center as the staff there won’t be able to schedule you or answer any questions.
