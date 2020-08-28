The Howard County Health Department is expected to begin running the day-to-day operations of the local COVID-19 testing site after September.
James Vest, Environmental Health administrator, told the Howard County Council earlier this week the health department received a $200,000 grant from the state, nearly all of which will go toward paying the salaries of two full-time and six part-time employees for the county’s testing site through June of 2021. The state will be paying for the PPE and all the necessary testing equipment, including swabs.
OptumServe, through a contract with the state, currently operates the county’s testing site, located at Kokomo Senior Center, 721 W. Superior St., but that is expected to change by the end of September. However, the state could decide to extend its contract with OptumServe as it has in the past.
The Tribune previously reported that the health department would take over running the testing site at the beginning of September, but the state said earlier this month it would extend its contract with OptumServe through next month.
The handover will add yet another responsibility for the already busy health department
“We were hoping they would just keep it going [contract with Optum], but the state has said they want to turn it all to the local level,” newly appointed Howard County Health Officer Emily Backer said.
Residents’ experience at the testing site, including it being free to all, will remain mostly the same after the transition.
The testing site will still be at the senior center and will be open Monday-Saturday. Those wanting to be tested will have to call a different phone number than the current one to schedule a testing time and date. The exact hours and phone number details have not yet been publicly released, though the site has to be open for at least 35 hours a week, as mandated by the grant.
Vest said the site will run from “roughly” 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with more limited hours on Saturday. The department is currently taking applications for testing site employees.
“We are going to have a large undertaking to make sure this community is served as far as sampling for COVID-19 and keeping schools open,” he said.
Whenever the health department does take full control of the testing site, local residents will also soon have more ways to get tested for the virus.
Kristina Sommers, the health department’s public emergency coordinator, told the Tribune the health department has partnered with American Health Network, 2330 S. Dixon Road, to offer an additional 20 tests a day and with Community Howard Regional Health for a mobile test site to begin in the near future.
The mobile test site, Sommers said, will operate every Friday and will alternate locations each week. Locations include the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library’s South Branch, with stops in both Russiaville and Greentown.
Howard County is currently seeing a decline in the seven-day positivity rate compared to the previous weeks.
As of Wednesday, the county’s seven-day positivity rate for all tests was at 2.9%, according to the Indiana Department of Health. That’s substantially lower than the 8-9% the county was seeing for most of the pandemic, Vest said, though the total number of tests per day was also lower then than it is now.
Still, the low seven-day positivity rate with the testing site administering anywhere from 150 to 200 tests a day is a good thing, both Vest and Backer said. The two attributed the decline in positivity rate to the mandatory mask mandate and local schools following their COVID-19 protocols.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.