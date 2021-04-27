The Howard County Health Department will accept walk-ins this week at its COVID-19 vaccine clinic.
WHEN: The dates and times of the clinics for this week are:
- 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday (closed noon to 12:30 p.m. for lunch)
- 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday (closed noon to 12:30 p.m. for lunch)
WHERE: Kokomo Event Center, 1500 N. Reed Road, Kokomo
HOW: No appointment needed. If you choose to, you may register online by visiting ourshot.in.gov or call 211 (866-211-9966) between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. and a representative will schedule an appointment for you.
Here are some facts you should know:
- The vaccine is available at no cost to you, but please submit your insurance information if you have it, because an administration fee may be charged to your insurance. Please bring your insurance card to the clinic.
- If you live with another person who is also eligible to receive the vaccine, you will need to schedule two separate appointments.
- Moderna requires two doses for full protection. You will be considered fully protected two weeks after receiving the second dose of vaccine.
- You’ll need to show proof of age at your appointment (driver’s license, state ID card, passport).
- You must be 18 years old to receive the Moderna vaccine. If you are 16 or 17, please schedule an appointment with a clinic that is using Pfizer vaccine.
- Sign up for V-safe, the after-vaccination health checker, on your smartphone, at vsafe.cdc.gov.
