Voters in Indiana made their pick for president while holding mixed views about the country’s direction, according to an expansive AP survey of the American electorate.
The race between President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden concluded Tuesday as the nation remains in the throes of a global public health crisis and mired in the economic downturn it brought on. AP VoteCast found that 48% of Indiana voters said the U.S. is on the right track and 52% of voters said it is headed in the wrong direction.
Here’s a snapshot of who voted and what matters to them, based on preliminary results from AP VoteCast, a nationwide survey of about 133,000 voters and nonvoters – including 2,367 voters and 572 nonvoters in Indiana – conducted for The Associated Press by NORC at the University of Chicago.
TRUMP VS BIDEN
In the race for president, Trump appeared to lead Biden among voters under 45. Trump was preferred over Biden among older voters.
Trump had an edge over Biden among college-educated voters. Trump had an advantage among voters without a college degree.
Voters in cities modestly preferred Biden over Trump but both suburban voters and voters in small towns and rural areas were more likely to back Trump.
RACE FOR GOVERNOR
In the race for governor, Eric Holcomb had an advantage over Woodrow “Woody” Myers among both voters under 45 and older voters.
Both voters without a college degree and college-educated voters were more likely to favor Holcomb.
Both suburban voters and voters in small towns and rural areas were more likely to prefer Holcomb, but voters in cities were split between Holcomb and Myers.
FACING THE PANDEMIC
The coronavirus pandemic has spread through the U.S. for roughly eight months, killing more than 230,000 Americans. Overall, 21% of voters said the virus in the U.S. is completely or mostly under control, and 33% said it’s somewhat under control. Forty-six percent of voters think the coronavirus is not at all under control in this country.
ON THE ISSUES
The coronavirus pandemic was top of mind for many voters in Indiana. Thirty-seven percent said it is the most important issue facing the country today.
Voters also considered the economy a major issue, with 31% saying it ranked at the top.
Eleven percent named health care, 7% named racism and 5% named law enforcement.
NATIONAL ECONOMY
Voters were closely divided in their assessments of the nation’s economy. Overall, 50% described economic conditions in the U.S. as excellent or good, and 50% called them not so good or poor.
STAYING AT HOME
Among registered voters who chose not to cast a ballot in Indiana, 29% said that was because they don’t like politics generally, 20% said they don’t like the candidates and 15% said their vote doesn’t matter.
In Indiana, 65% of non-voters were younger than 45 and 84% did not have a college degree.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.