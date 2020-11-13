INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Department of Health Friday announced that 5,708 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 236,565 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous days dashboard.
Howard County reported 67 new cases on Friday, bringing its COVID case total to 2,316 - an increase of 370 cases in just the past seven days.
A total of 4,613 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 50 from the previous day. Another 250 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 1,893,070 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,876,317 on Thursday. A total of 3,414,373 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
