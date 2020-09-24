INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Department of Health Thursday announced that 920 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at the state laboratory, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 114,236 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous days dashboard.
Howard County has 1,292 cases and 63 deaths, Miami County has 431 cases and three deaths and Tipton County has 221 cases and 22 deaths.
A total of 3,322 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 17 from the previous day. Another 226 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 1,331,608 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,322,819 on Wednesday. A total of 1,937,499 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.