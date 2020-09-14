INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Department of Health Monday announced that 755 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at the state laboratory, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 106,540 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous days dashboard.
Howard County COVID cases grew by 12 to 1,231. The county has 62 deaths. Miami County has 417 cases and two deaths, while Cass County has 1,911 cases and nine deaths.
Multiple additional testing facilities have been newly onboarded into the electronic reporting system. This onboarding resulted in the addition of 818 tested individuals and 1,770 tests administered (all negative results) to today's counts.
A total of 3,215 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of two from the previous day. Another 224 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 1,247,293 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,238,984 on Sunday. A total of 1,738,305 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.