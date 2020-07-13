INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) today announced that 452 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 52,037 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus.
Since June 29, Howard County COVID cases have risen from 537 to 610, a 13.6% increase, though deaths have risen by three, from 55 to 58. Miami County cases are at 194, with two deaths, and Tipton County cases are at 33, with one death.
Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remains steady. As of today, nearly 38 percent of ICU beds and more than 83 percent of ventilators are available.
A total of 2,569 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of two over the previous day. Another 193 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 570,409 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 564,647 on Sunday.
Starting later this week, ISDH will be offering free testing in the following counties: Elkhart, Lake, Warrick, Brown, Henry, Kosciusko, Marshall, Ohio/Switzerland, Perry, Tippecanoe and Wells. In addition, a mobile testing option will be available in Gibson County, with coverage extending to Knox and Sullivan counties. Counties were chosen based on their per capita case, testing and positivity rates, as well as the population of industry and agricultural workers and the current availability of local testing options.
Testing will start Tuesday in some locations; as details are finalized, locations will be added to the testing map at www.coronavirus.in.gov. Testing will be limited to 200 people per day at each site.
Most locations are expected to be in operation for two weeks, but all sites and emerging hotspots will be evaluated throughout the testing period so that resources are deployed most effectively.
