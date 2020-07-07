INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) today announced that 314 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 48,626 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.
Howard County COVID cases climbed another half percentage point Monday to 580. County deaths remain at 57. Miami County cases are at 184, with two deaths, and Tipton County has 31 cases and one death.
Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remains steady. As of today, 41 percent of ICU beds and 84 percent of ventilators are available.
A total of 2,524 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 19 over the previous day. Another 193 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 530,075 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 521,722 on Monday.
