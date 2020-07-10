INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) today announced that 748 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 50,300 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.
Howard County cases climbed 2.1% to 594. There are 58 deaths. Miami County has 192 cases and two deaths, and Tipton County has 32 cases and one death.
Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remain steady. As of today, 37% of ICU beds and 84% of ventilators are available.
A total of 2,555 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of nine over the previous day. Another 193 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 550,562 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 542,292 on Thursday.
