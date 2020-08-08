INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) Saturday announced that 1,036 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 73,287 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
Howard County COVID cases rose 1.4% to 884, 12 more than on Friday. Deaths remain unchanged at 65.
A total of 2,834 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 13 over the previous day. Another 202 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
As of Saturday today, nearly 34 percent of ICU beds and nearly 81 percent of ventilators are available across the state.
To date, 828,466 tests for unique individuals have been reported to ISDH, up from 817,104 on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.