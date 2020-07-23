INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) Thursday announced that 954 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 59,602 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus.
Howard County say a 2.5% spike in cases over Wednesday, putting the total number at 704. The county has 61 deaths, one more than the previous day.
Miami County has 225 cases and two deaths, while Tipton County has 63 cases and two deaths.
A total of 2,683 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 17 over the previous day. Another 197 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 666,283 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 654,413 on Wednesday.
ISDH is hosting free testing clinics in the following counties this week: Elkhart, Henry, Starke, Tippecanoe, Kosciusko, Marshall, Ohio, Brown, Gibson, Wells, Perry, Warrick and Lake.
