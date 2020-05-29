INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) Friday announced that 521 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 33,558 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.
Howard County, the state said, now has 395 cases of COVID-19 - that's a 16.5% jump in just seven days. The county also has 26 COVID-related deaths.
Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remain steady in Indiana. As of Friday, nearly 38% of ICU beds and nearly 83% of ventilators are available.
A total of 1,946 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 40 over the previous day following a correction to the previous day’s total. Another 164 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record, following a correction to the previous day’s total. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 248,713 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 242,287 on Thursday.
