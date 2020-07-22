INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) Wednesday announced that 763 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 58,673 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus.
COVID-19 cases in Howard County are 687 as of Tuesday evening, a 2.1% increase over the 673 reported Saturday evening. Total deaths stand at 60.
Miami County has 218 cases and two deaths, and Tipton County now has 52 cases and two deaths.
As of Wednesday, nearly 37% of ICU beds and more than 82% of ventilators are available statewide.
A total of 2,666 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 14 over the previous day. Another 197 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 654,413 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 644,805 on Tuesday.
ISDH is hosting free testing clinics in the following counties this week: Elkhart, Henry, Starke, Tippecanoe, Kosciusko, Marshall, Ohio, Brown, Gibson, Wells, Perry, Warrick and Lake.
