INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) today announced that 533 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 40,430 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.
Howard County now has 472 cases, a 4.0% increase over what the state Health Department reported Sunday, and 45 deaths. Miami County has 170 cases and one death, while Tipton County has 28 cases and one death.
Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remain steady. As of today, more than 41 percent of ICU beds and more than 83 percent of ventilators are available.
A total of 2,251 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 11 over the previous day. Another 182 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 355,829 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 348,391 on Sunday.
