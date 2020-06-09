INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) today announced that 430 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 38,033 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.
And Howard County, since a week ago Tuesday, has seen a 20.6% spike in COVID deaths.
Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remain steady. As of today, nearly 39% of ICU beds and more than 82% of ventilators are available.
A total of 2,158 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 23 over the previous day. Another 181 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
Howard County has 449 COVID cases and 41 deaths. Miami County has 152 cases and one death, and Tipton County has 27 cases and one death.
To date, 315,390 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 309,503 on Monday.
