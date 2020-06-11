INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) today announced that 449 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 38,748 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.
Howard County has 454 COVID cases and 44 deaths. Miami County has 153 cases and one death, while Tipton County has 27 cases and one death.
Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remain steady. As of today, nearly 38 percent of ICU beds and nearly 84 percent of ventilators are available.
A total of 2,198 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 25 over the previous day. Another 182 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 327,342 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 320,094 on Wednesday.
