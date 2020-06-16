INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) today announced that 440 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 40,786 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.
Howard County saw a 4.0% increase in COVID deaths, from 45 on Monday to 47 on Tuesday, and an increase in cases, from 472 to 476. Miami County has 176 cases and one death, and Tipton County has 28 cases and one death.
Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remains steady. As of today, more than 40% of ICU beds and 82% of ventilators are available.
A total of 2,265 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 14 over the previous day. Another 182 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 363,745 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 355,829 on Monday.
