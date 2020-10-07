INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Department of Health Wednesday announced that 1,302 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at the state laboratory, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 128,227 the total number of Indiana residents known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous days dashboard.
Howard County was moved from "blue" to "yellow" on the state health department's metrics. State officials say Howard has a 6.2 positivity rate and more than 100 weekly cases per 100,000. The county has 1,432 cases and 64 deaths.
A total of 3,500 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 17 from the previous day. Another 227 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 1,440,917 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,432,219 on Tuesday. A total of 2,220,232 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
