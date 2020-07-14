The Howard County Health Department is interested in sponsoring its own COVID-19 testing site in expectation of the state’s contract with Optum Health Services ending. But the agency needs to acquire funding first to operate the site.
Howard County Health Officer Dr. Don Zent told the county’s Board of Health at its Monday meeting that the state has requested proposals from county health departments interested in sponsoring their own testing site, beginning in September. The county health department has told the state it's interested.
The state would provide some money for training, computers, tablets, supplies, personal protective equipment, testing equipment, and to hire a carrier to deliver the tests to the testing lab, but the money isn’t nearly enough to cover all the operation costs.
“We’d like to do that, but I don’t know if we can afford to do it,” Zent said, regarding the county operating its own testing site.
Zent told the Tribune he estimates the agency would need roughly $100,000 to run one testing site from September to June 2021. The health department doesn’t have that kind of money in its budget to cover that cost, so it is currently in talks with “community partners” to acquire funding for the testing site, which could be a standalone site similar to the current one being operated by Optum or a mobile site.
Ideally, Zent said he’d like to see 1-2 standalone sites and a mobile unit, but each separate testing site increases the cost considerably.
Optum’s testing site opened at the Kokomo Senior Center, 721 W. Superior St., in early May. Since then it has conducted more than 6,400 tests. During the past week, the site has conducted more than 100 tests per day, according to county health officials.
The local Optum site was originally scheduled to cease operations at the end of June, but the state extended that to the end of July. As of Monday, the county health department has not received word whether the local testing site will be extended past July, but the belief is it will eventually end soon.
If the Optum testing site does go away and the county is unable to secure the funding to open a new one, Howard County would be left without a large-scale COVID-19 testing site.
Testing at the county hospitals is closed to just patients, while the drive-thru testing at CVS on Markland Avenue is restricted to those over the age of 18, those who are experiencing symptoms or have underlying conditions and is limited to up to 50 tests per day per location.
“That is the project we’re working on now - trying to see how we can maintain an open testing site, because that’s going to be critical going forward,” Zent said. “We’ve talked to the county government officials, but we haven’t quite gotten anything together yet in the sense of we can say this is what we’re going to do.”
The state’s deadline for local health departments to submit their formal proposals for sponsoring their own COVID-19 testing site is July 23.
Health officer OK'd
Howard County will have a new health officer come August.
Dr. Emily Backer, a family physician with Community Health Network and current health board member, was approved as the county’s new health officer, effective Aug. 1.
She will be replacing Zent, who has served as county health officer for the last 13 years and is retiring on July 31.
