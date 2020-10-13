INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Department of Health Tuesday announced that 1,569 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 138,104 the total number of Indiana residents known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous days dashboard.
Howard County added 11 COVID cases, bringing its total to 1,504. The county also recorded another death, bringing that total to 66.
A total of 3,595 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 27 from the previous day. Another 227 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 1,503,923 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,495,852 on Monday. A total of 2,376,462 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
