INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Department of Health Tuesday announced that 758 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at the state laboratory, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 107,229 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous days dashboard.
A total of 3,235 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 20 from the previous day. Another 225 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 1,254,731 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,247,293 on Monday. A total of 1,756,019 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
