Howard County will soon be offering a place for the area homeless population to self-quarantine.
Thanks to a $380,000 state grant from the Family and Social Services Administration, Howard County will be able to set up an isolation center for the homeless who have been tested for COVID-19, are positive with the virus or are showing symptoms or even those who have a test pending and have nowhere to self-quarantine themselves.
In addition, those who have been hospitalized and are ready for discharge but have not completed their quarantine time, may do so at the center. Referrals will be handled by local hospitals and homeless shelters. The latter will also bring out-of-county residents to the isolation center.
The center, located at 625 N. Union St., will be operated by the county in partnership with Coordinated Assistance Ministries (CAM) and Community Howard Regional Health. It is expected to house 50 people and will cover not just Howard County but Tipton, Miami, Cass and Wabash counties as well.
The grant money will go toward leasing the property, outfitting it with furniture and other operating costs.
Care for the county’s homeless population during the pandemic has fallen on local nonprofits, such as CAM and the Kokomo Rescue Mission.
Since the onset of the pandemic, the Mission has closed its men’s shelter to new residents to protect the residents it currently has. But both the Mission and CAM aren’t medical centers and though the Rescue Mission has implemented social distancing and other CDC recommended guidelines, the isolation center is welcomed news to Van Tayor, Mission executive director.
“We are not a health care facility; we’re not even a quarantine center,” Jones said. “That’s not how we set up our facility – to quarantine people – so we’re just so thankful something like this is moving forward.”
The Rescue Mission will be providing lunch and dinner for those at the isolation center. Breakfast will be made in the center.
The county hopes to have the center opened on May 15 or sooner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.