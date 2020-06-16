Purdue Extension is working with the local health department, Purdue University's standards and the governor's Back on Track recommendations.

All 4-Hers, employees and volunteers are required to wear a mask. General public is not required, but asked to practice social distancing.

Building projects will be a single entrance and single exit.

Everyone who enters will be asked to provide their name, phone number and ZIP Code to keep track of who has visited the fair.

4-Hers will pre-register online with names of family members who will join them and will be given wristbands to allow easy entry and exit.

4-Hers can be judged virtually if they’re uncomfortable with the guidelines or safety.

If Howard County doesn’t reach Back on Track’s Stage 5 by July 5, the fair will continue virtually.

Donations can be made to the auction fund by contacting Auction Chairman Dave Eikenberry at eikend79@gmail.com or 765-438-9561.