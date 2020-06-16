The fair will go on.
Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Howard County 4-H Fair will move forward in full swing this summer.
The master plan for the 4-H fair, including scheduling and safety guidelines, was announced at 3:30 p.m. Monday on the Howard County-Purdue Extension Facebook page. The extension's director, Joshua Winrotte, went live to explain the plan and address any questions.
The fair will be July 13-18 at the Howard County Fairgrounds, 610 E. Payton St., Greentown. There will be cattle and rabbits shown on July 13, goats and poultry on July 14, sheep and llama/alpaca on July 15, market hogs on July 16 and breeding hogs on July 17.
The plan is to hold as normal a fair as possible, Winrotte said. Unlike many county fairs in the state, there will be live animal shows and open judging, with safety precautions in place. Animals are not allowed to stay on site overnight, so livestock exhibits will be held as "show and go."
When it comes to building projects, there will be a single entrance and single exit. Everyone who enters will be asked to provide their name, phone number and ZIP Code to keep track of who has visited the fair.
Four-Hers are encouraged to pre-register online with how many family members and guests they expect to join them. They’ll be given wristbands to allow them easy entry and exit through the buildings.
All 4-Hers, volunteers and staff are required to wear a mask during any event they participate in. The public is encouraged to wear a mask, though it's not required.
Seating during shows will be sectioned into 10-foot windows of space with a 6-foot aisle, allowing families to sit together.
"We very rarely have a single person coming to the fair, we want to allow the families to be together in a group," Winrotte said. "We also want to encourage people to use the virtual viewing options for the fair."
The 4-H fair shows will be streamed on Facebook live and YouTube and/or Vimeo, Winrotte said.
This year's auction, which is run by Greentown Lions, will not be the typical, live auction. The Lions are asking bidders to give donations that will be divided equally among the exhibitors who have entered animals in the shows, according to a letter from the Greentown Lions.
Winrotte read the letter during the livestream, noting one portion of the letter that explains "why we do the auction, and why the auction matters."
"A major part of past auctions has been the buyer's donation of livestock to benefit the Kokomo Rescue Mission, Howard Haven and Crossroads Church ... All swine that would have been in the live auction will be donated to these three organizations," the letter stated
"The Lions are working hard to make sure that our community organizations are covered and taken care of," Winrotte said.
What about the Midway?
There will still be elephant ears and fair rides.
In line with keeping the fair as normal as possible, Howard County 4-H Fair Committee Chairman Kurt Waddelow said in a June 5 interview, the show goes on, complete with Midway rides and vendors.
“We want the fair to bring some normalcy for the kids,” he said. “The kids have been so discouraged anyway with everything going on. We have to keep these kids motivated because it’s all about them. They’re the most important thing, they’re the future.”
This year's fair will be Howard County's 75th fair, and Waddelow said it is important to the fair board to enjoy the festivities while keeping everyone safe. Usually, Howard County's fair is the eighth largest event in the state, but this year organizers expect it will be the largest due to cancellations.
"We want to celebrate and have a good one," Waddelow said. "There's been so much negativity going around, let's do something positive."
Waddelow said everyone organizing the fair will be following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines. He also said the fair board has been working closely with the Howard County Board of Health.
"The board said they prefer people wear masks, that's the best barrier for protection," he said. "We suggest people bring hand sanitizer and do their best to social distance."
Additionally, there will be fireworks at the fairgrounds on July 4, Waddelow said. Attendees will be asked to stay in their car and not bring personal fireworks.
Questions regarding the Howard County 4-H Fair can be directed to the Purdue Extension Howard County office at 765-456-2313 or extension.purdue.edu/Howard. For more information on the Howard County Fairgrounds, visit howardcofair.com or call 765-628-3247.
