Howard County is lifting its orange travel advisory and adopting the state’s plan on reopening the economy, ending seven weeks of near total economic shutdown in order to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
That means beginning Monday, all nonessential travel will be permitted, as well as gatherings of up to 25 people and malls and retail stores will be allowed to open at 50% capacity.
Local places of worship will be able to conduct services starting Friday, May 8.
Starting May 11, hair salons, barber shops, tattoo parlors and nail services will be able to open by appointment only.
Howard County government offices will reopen on Monday, May 11, and services will be offered by appointment only.
Restaurants and bars will be able to open at half-capacity starting May 11.
Still closed are gyms, playgrounds, tennis and basketball courts, fitness centers and any sporting events.
Also, the county’s public health emergency declaration is extended to May 24.
State law allows counties to implement stricter policies than the state if local leaders deem it necessary. Early on, Howard County did have tougher restrictions than the state. But the county commissioners have decided that is no longer necessary since the county’s forced business closures and stay-at-home orders have worked in allowing capacity for both COVID-19 patients and non-COVID-19 patients to remain high at both local hospitals.
“When we look at how we flattened the curve in our community at the very beginning of all this, it’s only property we continue the process of reopening our community,” Howard County Commissioner Paul Wyman said Friday.
Wyman, though, acknowledged that reopening the economy may lead to a higher rate of positive COVID-19 cases and even deaths compared to if the strict stay-at-home order remained in place. Like the state, the county is recommending those over 65-years-old or with compromised health conditions to limit their public outings.
“The virus is not going away, so what we have to do now going forward is to continue to manage the situation the best we can while working toward getting back to life as we know it,” Wyman said when asked about reopening the economy during an ongoing pandemic.
“This is going to a process. We’re still encouraging people to stay at home as much as possible, keep social distancing at the forefront, wear masks whenever possible. ... If we continue to do those things, we’ll be able to manage to the other side of this crisis and get to a full reopening of the community sooner rather than later.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.