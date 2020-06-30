INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) today announced that 385 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 45,594 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.
Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remains steady. As of today, more than 40% of ICU beds and 83% of ventilators are available.
Howard County has 542 COVID cases, up four from Monday, and 56 deaths. Miami County has 180 cases and two deaths, and Tipton County has 30 cases and one death.
A total of 2,448 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 16 over the previous day. Another 192 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 484,196 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 476,519 on Monday.
