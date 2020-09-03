Howard County is currently seeing a minimal community spread of COVID-19, according to a new measure released by the Indiana Department of Health.
Overnight, the state released a new color-coded map rating the spread of the virus in each county from minimal to high. The color codes are blue for minimal, yellow for moderate, orange for moderate to high and red for high community spread.
The state looks at two metrics - the number of new cases per 100,000 residents and the seven-day positivity rate for all tests administered - to determine what color a particular county should be. The rate of community spread will be updated each Wednesday and can be viewed at www.coronavirus.in.gov.
Howard County, along with more than 30 other counties, is currently blue with 62 weekly COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents. Nearby Miami and Tipton counties are rated blue and yellow, respectively. Martin County in southwestern Indiana is the only county currently rated red.
The new rating system is in connection with the state’s recently announced guidelines for schools.
Under the state’s recommendations, a blue color designation indicates that schools in that county can operate in person for all grades but limit activities where social distancing isn't feasible.
For yellow, the state suggests schools increase vigilance around mask-wearing, social distancing and hand-washing and consider limiting attendance at athletic events to parents and close family.
A county in orange, grade schools are recommended to continue in-person instruction, and a hybrid approach should be considered for middle and high school students.
In red counties, the state suggests middle and high schools move to virtual learning and cancel all assemblies and extra-curricular activities.
Still, the new system provides only recommendations, not mandates, meaning public and private schools can choose not to follow them. Districts are not required to test students, teachers or school staff, and there are no penalties for schools that don't comply with the state's rating system.
For the majority of the pandemic, Howard County’s seven-day positivity rate for all tests has been more than 5%. That’s now at 4.8% for the week of Aug. 20-26. While that’s lower than months prior, it is higher than the 3% seven-day positivity rate for all tests the county was seeing early August.
The county’s seven-day positivity rate for unique individuals, or people who were tested for COVID-19 for the first time, is slightly higher at 5.3% for the same time period.
Local health officials have attributed increased mask use as a major contributor for the decreasing seven-day positivity rate for all tests.
The Associated Press contributed to this report
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.