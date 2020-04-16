Howard County is extending its local disaster emergency declaration or two weeks, but is also taking more “baby steps” in reopening the county.
At a press conference Thursday, the county commissioners extended its orange travel advisory and its emergency declaration through May 4 but is also allowing retail businesses deemed “nonessential” to open for curbside pickup and delivery, effective 5 p.m. Sunday.
Churches also will be permitted to offer drive-in or parking lot services, as long as the congregation remains in their cars at all times.
*This story will be further updated*
