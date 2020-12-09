Howard County is moving to red.
The Howard County Commissioners signed an ordinance Tuesday moving the county from an orange designation to red due to an “increasingly significant spread of COVID-19” among county residents, according to a county government press release. The ordinance is effective immediately.
The change brings with it additional restrictions based on the most recent executive order from Gov. Eric Holcomb regarding the state’s response to the pandemic.
Some of those restrictions include limiting all social gatherings of any kind, indoors or outside, to 25 people. Special, seasonal or commercial events are not advised, vulnerable populations are recommended to remain isolated and holding holiday gatherings is not recommended.
Also, businesses and restaurants are to adhere to strict social distancing. Curbside pickup is preferred. Winter indoor K-12 extracurricular and co-curricular activities, including IHSAA sports, will no longer be allowed a 25% attendance capacity. Rather, these events will be limited to participants, support personnel and parents/guardians, who are required to wear face coverings at all times.
The full details on restrictions can be found at backontrack.in.gov.
Holcomb’s executive order defers any action limiting business, restaurant and bar capacity and/or operation of hours to local officials. Tuesday’s ordinance makes no mention of any additional capacity or hours of operation for restaurants, bars and other businesses restriction other than the 75% capacity limit restriction enacted by the commissioners in late November. That restriction is effective through Dec. 30.
Red is the state’s highest metric for rating the severity of the virus’ spread within a county. Howard County started in blue when the metric was announced in late August.
But, like the vast majority of the state’s other counties, it crept from blue to yellow, then to orange for the first time on Nov. 11, where it stayed until Tuesday.
Since elected officials held a press conference on Nov. 20 outlining the 75% capacity limit for businesses while also revealing that at least half of the inmates at the county jail contracted the virus, the county’s COVID and hospitalization numbers have only increased.
Since Nov. 20, according to county Commissioner Paul Wyman, the county’s 10-day positive case average has jumped from 61 per day to 100, 12 additional deaths attributed to COVID have been reported, hospitalizations have doubled and the county’s unique positivity rate - those being tested for the virus for the first time - now stands at 23%.
The county reported more than 100 new positive cases of COVID-19 Tuesday through Friday of last week. Tuesday, Dec. 8, 92 new cases of COVID were reported.
“These are impactful numbers,” Wyman said in the press release. “We must take them seriously. We are asking everyone in our community to please join our efforts to slow this spread. We must all work together to ensure our hospitals and health care system does not get overrun.
“By working together, this will allow local businesses to remain open and keep the local economy alive. The change to red status sends a clear message to the community that everyone needs to be more diligent in taking all necessary safety precautions.”
The shift to the red designation has the support of city and local health officials, including Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore, county Health Officer Dr. Emily Backer and both presidents of the local hospital systems.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.