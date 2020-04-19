Howard County is joining the city of Kokomo and offering its own forgivable loan program for local businesses.
On Thursday, the county announced its $250,000 Howard County (Emergency Relief) Forgivable Loan Program that will give local businesses that have been operating since Sept. 16, 2019 and have 20 or fewer employees the opportunity to be reimbursed a total of $5,000 if they’ve been negatively affected financially by the ongoing pandemic and recent county restrictions.
Starting at 9 a.m. Monday, local small businesses located in Howard County but outside of the city of Kokomo will be able to apply to receive financial assistance. Applications will be approved on a first-come, first-served basis. Applications must be submitted by May 4.
According to Commissioner Paul Wyman, applications can be filled out and submitted online on the county’s website, howardcountyin.gov
Reimbursement is capped at $1,000 a month, but can be increased to $2,500 a month if businesses can prove “significant financial hardship.” Loans will not have to be paid back unless the business closes permanently or moves its principal location out of the county.
If every business that applies receives the maximum amount of $5,000, the county’s program will assist 50 businesses.
Commissioner Paul Wyman said Thursday at a press conference, the county is aiming to disburse funds immediately upon approval. Funding for the program is coming out of the county’s Economic Development Income Tax (EDIT) fund.
The program is very similar to the city of Kokomo’s $1 million forgivable loan program announced on April 8. The city’s program was aimed at helping 200 small businesses located within the city limits. Demand has exceeded supply, though.
As of Wednesday, Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore said the city has received more than 300 applications and will have to deny a good chunk of applicants due to lack of available funds.
