The county is prepared to ramp up vaccination efforts as it receives more COVID-19 vaccine doses, county officials say.
Howard County Commissioner Paul Wyman said Friday on Z92.5 the county will begin opening up more clinics to administer vaccinations as the county receives more doses from the state in the coming weeks.
“Once we start getting those high level of doses coming in on a regular basis, we have the capacity to open four or five more sites in Howard County to distribute the vaccinations,” Wyman said. “That plan is already in place. Those agreements have been signed, and we have the people to administer those doses as they come. So everyone can find comfort as this ramps up, we’re going to be in a position to meet that demand.”
Last week at the Howard County Health Board meeting, Kristina Sommers, public health emergency coordinator for the county health department, said the agency has contracts in place to open more clinics not just in Kokomo but also in Greentown and Russiaville.
As of Jan. 13, the Indiana State Department of Health only allows vaccinations for health care workers, long-term care facility residents and staff, first responders and people 70 years old and older.
Demand for the vaccine is currently more than supply, leading to a limited amount of available appointments not just in Howard County but across the state.
Sommers said Friday the health department was offered 300 additional vaccine doses by the state due to the health department’s clinic being booked full. She said that by 2 p.m. Friday, the vast majority of the extra 300 timeslots set for this week had been filled.
The health department will be administering 800 vaccines this week, so by Friday the agency will have administered 1,300 total doses.
Other than the health department, Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo is operating a vaccination clinic in the county.
While the health department has only been able to book appointment dates through next week, St. Vincent Kokomo has booked vaccination appointments at its clinic site into February, though the hospital’s clinic, too, appears to be fully booked as of Friday afternoon as no available appointment dates show up on the state’s website.
Appointment times, though, are added at seemingly random times as agencies receive more doses so those eligible to receive the vaccine and want to are encouraged to regularly check ourshot.in.gov or call 211 to see if any more appointment times have been made available.
County officials say more appointment times will be made available in the weeks ahead as more and more doses are received from the state.
“Right now it’s about patience,” Wyman said. “I know everyone is excited and wants the vaccine, but just remember, when we talked about this at the very beginning, we said this would be a three to six monthlong process to get the vaccine distributed to the county. We want to do it right. We want to do it smooth and very effectively.”
Those who have already scheduled their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be scheduled to receive their second dose at the time of their first inoculation and will not have to schedule their second dose at the state’s website or by calling 211.
People will receive their second dose anywhere from three to four weeks after their first dose depending on what vaccine one receives – the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is administered 21 days days after the first dose, while the second dose of the Moderna vaccine is usually given 28 days after the first.
According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, there is no maximum interval between the first and second doses for either vaccine, meaning one can receive their second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine more than three weeks after their first dose and can receive their second dose of the Moderna vaccine more than four weeks after their first dose.
The CDC says people should receive their second dose earlier than recommended. However, the CDC says second doses administered within a grace period of 4 days earlier than the recommended date for the second dose are still considered valid.
Notably, those who plan on or have received the COVID-19 vaccine should not receive any other vaccine, including but not limited to the flu or TDap, within 14 days before or after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.
Additionally, those allergic to Polyethenol glycol (PEG) should not receive the COVID-19 vaccination or any other mRNA-based vaccine, the CDC says. Those who have an allergic reaction to COVID vaccine during their first dose should not receive their second dose.
Sommers said the health department will begin administering second vaccine doses at the health department’s clinic on Feb. 8 and added that the health department does not need to save any of the current allotment of doses they have for people’s second dose.
“When the week of February 8th comes around and we start administering second doses, our allotment from the state will automatically increase to include the 500 doses we will need for 2nd doses,” she wrote in an email to the Tribune. “Our aim is to administer the vaccine we receive from the state as quickly as possible.”
St. Vincent Kokomo already has been administering second doses at its clinic. According to the Indiana State Department of Health, 435 county residents have received their second dose and 2,470 have received their first dose as of 5 a.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.