A Howard County has seen its first death due to COVID-19

According to the Howard County Health Department, the local resident was 60-years-old, had other underlying health conditions and had been hospitalized after contracting the virus. No other information about the resident was provided.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the loved ones of the Howard County resident who lost their life as a result of COVID-19,” Howard County Health Officer Dr. Don Zent said in a press release. “It is imperative the community continues to abide by the CDC guidelines in order to protect our most vulnerable residents and allow the healthcare community to maximize their efforts against this new threat.”

