Howard County saw its number of confirmed COVID-19 cases more than doubled in a span of a few days in large part due to workers at the Logansport Tyson Foods plant who live in the county testing positive.
The county had 85 confirmed COVID-19 cases headed into the weekend. By Monday afternoon, that number was nearing 185, according to Howard County Commissioner Paul Wyman.
Approximately 150 employees of the 2,100 who work at the Tyson pork processing plant live in Howard County. All 2,100 employees have now been tested for the virus, with well into the hundreds of employees at the plant testing positive. Of the 150 or so that live in Howard County, 63 have tested positive as of Monday morning.
Wyman said contact tracing — the process of identification of persons who may have come into contact with an infected person — for Tyson employees who live in the county and self quarantine for those who tested positive have already begun.
Due to low worker attendance, COVID-19 cases and community concern, Tyson closed its Logansport plant this past weekend. The company also closed its largest pork processing plant in Waterloo, Iowa.
With the idling of Tyson plants nationwide, the company said consumers should expect to see the availability of its products to decrease at groceries. Due to nationwide and worldwide idling of meat processing plants, the U.S. could face less selection and slightly higher prices for meat in the coming weeks.
VIRUS STRIKES NURSING HOME
A Kokomo nursing home has reported a dozen confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The county is refusing to name the affected nursing home, but did say 11 residents and one employee have tested positive for the virus.
“They are working with the state,” Wyman said. “I am going to leave that [going public] to the company when they’re ready.”
Nursing homes account for nearly one-third of the state’s COVID-19 deaths, state officials said Monday, with 85 facilities reporting to the state that they have at least 1 fatality. The state also reported Monday 145 facilities have reported having at least one confirmed COVID-19 case. The state, too, has refused to name the affected facilities.
SLOW REOPENING
Wyman said the county plans on giving an update later this week regarding its plan to slowly reopen parts of the local economy.
Whether or not the county’s stay-at-home order will be extended will be evaluated this week - the order ends May 4 – but Wyman added that he expects more businesses restrictions to be relaxed, though with certain restrictions still in lace, such as limiting the number of people in stores, maintaining social distancing and wearing masks.
The county has already allowed golf courses, car washes, dog groomers to reopen and other retail businesses initially deemed “nonessential” to offer curbside pickup.
Before the large uptick in confirmed cases, the county was seeing between one to five new confirmed cases a day, with about half of the county’s total confirmed cases reported to have recovered from the virus. As of Monday, there have been five reported deaths due to COVID-19.
Hospitals were and continue to not be overrun. Community Hospital Network announced Monday that it will resume non-elective surgeries on a limited basis.
“I feel really good with how we are doing as a community,” Wyman said about the county’s ability to flatten the curve. “If the nursing home patients or folks from the Tyson factory needed to go to the hospital, we have plenty of beds to take care of them...We’ll see how that plays out this week.”
