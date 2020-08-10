INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) Monday announced that 673 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 74,992 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
Howard County's COVID cases now are 905, a 1.7% increase over Sunday's figure of 890. Deaths remain at 65.
In Tipton County, where the seven-day infection rate is 15.4%, cases increased 3.6% over Sunday to 143. COVID deaths increased there as well to 11.
A total of 2,838 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of three over the previous day. Another 206 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
As of Monday, nearly 39 percent of ICU beds and nearly 83 percent of ventilators are available across the state.
To date, 852,111 tests for unique individuals have been reported to ISDH, up from 841,125 on Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.